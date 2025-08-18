Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40,688 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 813.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,334,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $427.90 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

