Promising Dividend Stocks To Consider – August 15th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments, known as dividends. Investors often choose these stocks for a steady income stream in addition to any potential appreciation in share price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $34.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.04. 60,142,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,856,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,988,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,528,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $455.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Read More