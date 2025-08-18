Fairscale Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.9% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $577.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.