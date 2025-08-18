RW Investment Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

RW Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $296.47 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

