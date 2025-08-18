Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in GE Aerospace by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of GE stock opened at $267.62 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $283.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

