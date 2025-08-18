Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Wellington Management Group LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.48% of Mastercard worth $7,413,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.93.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

MA opened at $582.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $461.90 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

