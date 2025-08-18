Top Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 15th

Deere & Company, Bloom Energy, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, Ondas, and Arch Capital Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of agricultural goods and services. This includes firms that supply seeds, fertilizers, farm machinery and agritech solutions, as well as those engaged in livestock and food processing. Investors use these stocks to gain exposure to global food demand, commodity price cycles and weather-related risks in the farming sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,726. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $371.16 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 8,743,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.29 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.84. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.67. 637,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,440. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.55. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.35. The stock had a trading volume of 632,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,642,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,452,250. Ondas has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

ACGL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.49.

