Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $933,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

