Edgar Lomax Co. VA Invests $5.01 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

