The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 680,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $264,786,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 281,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,391,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

HD opened at $399.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.47 and its 200-day moving average is $371.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

