Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $330.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

