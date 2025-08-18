Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s 3rd Largest Position

Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,955 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

JNJ stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $177.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

