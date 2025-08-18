MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.9% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,273,321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $589,154,000 after purchasing an additional 99,315 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 59.5% in the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 19,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $330.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.41 and its 200 day moving average is $304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.59 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

