RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $154.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

