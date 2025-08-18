Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Acquires 34 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 760,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

HD opened at $399.29 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

