Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 29,656 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 626,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $204.91 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

