Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 226.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,313,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $166.19 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

