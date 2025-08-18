Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 329,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.0% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $301.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.62. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $262.21 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.