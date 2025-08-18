Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 2,309 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 329,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GILD opened at $118.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,625. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

