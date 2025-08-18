The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8%

DIS opened at $115.36 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

