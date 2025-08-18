Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 270 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $668,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 210.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 57.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 172,098 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $267.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.48. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The firm has a market cap of $283.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

