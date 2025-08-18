Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $582.06 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $461.90 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $563.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.93.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

