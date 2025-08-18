BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 113.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,947 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $103,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 229.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $296.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.30 and a 200-day moving average of $293.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

