Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

LLY opened at $701.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $764.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $663.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.