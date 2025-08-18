Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Increased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $306.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.89.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.