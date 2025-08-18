M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $206.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

