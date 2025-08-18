Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Has $498,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:C opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.