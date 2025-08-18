Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

