Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 1,576 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.9% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,238.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,103.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

