Korea Investment CORP Acquires 84,622 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,622 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $162,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $221,297,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2%

PEP stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

