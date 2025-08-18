Korea Investment CORP Sells 51,755 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 51,755 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $100,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.79.

PANW opened at $177.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

