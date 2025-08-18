Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,653,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $858,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 206,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $95.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

