Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $330.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

