Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $129,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Intuit by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Seek First Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $716.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $763.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.86.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

