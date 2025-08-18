Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 169 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in CocaCola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

