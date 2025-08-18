Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Boosted by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $381.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

