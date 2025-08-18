Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Purchased by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

