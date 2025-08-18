Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $407.41 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.78. The company has a market cap of $190.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

