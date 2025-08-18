M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $344.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $631.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $265.23 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.