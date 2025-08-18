Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 14,060 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 165.4% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.8% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 7,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 14.1%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.76 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

