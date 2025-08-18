GSG Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,149,000 after acquiring an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 502,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $591.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $594.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $710.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

