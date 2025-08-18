Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,764,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,313,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Mastercard by 55,091.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 737,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,267,000 after buying an additional 736,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $582.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $461.90 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.93.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

