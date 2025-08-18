Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 559.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 907,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,252,000 after purchasing an additional 254,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,473,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,430 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.