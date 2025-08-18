International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 3.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $239.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.29 and its 200 day moving average is $258.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.86 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

