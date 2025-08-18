International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $4,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $239.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.86 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

