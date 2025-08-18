Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,258,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,527,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in Chevron by 174.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.49. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.