Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $180.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

