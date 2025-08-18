Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Holdings Boosted by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 8.4% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $136.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $129.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $137.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.