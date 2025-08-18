Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

