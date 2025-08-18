Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 2,487 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GE stock opened at $267.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day moving average is $224.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

